Cavalry Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cavalry Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,292 shares during the quarter. Zuora accounts for about 0.3% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Zuora worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $9,697,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $11,047,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Zuora by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Zuora by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at $922,611.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

ZUO traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 220,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

