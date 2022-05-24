Cavalry Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cavalry Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 236,850 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 6.8% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. 2,719,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,287,188. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

