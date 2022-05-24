Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Down to $1.53

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.43. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4,903 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

