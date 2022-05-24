CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CBRE stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,059. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

