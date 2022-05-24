CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CECE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 million, a PE ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170 in the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

