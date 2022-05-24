CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
CECE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.
NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 million, a PE ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.
In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170 in the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
