Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.18

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 60331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.