Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Sold by Isomer Partners LP

Isomer Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,000 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI accounts for approximately 8.6% of Isomer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Isomer Partners LP owned 1.76% of Cellebrite DI worth $26,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.49. 119,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,066. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

