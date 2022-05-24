Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Centene were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

