Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNA. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 123 ($1.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 98.67 ($1.24).
Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.13) on Friday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.58. The company has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
