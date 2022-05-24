Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNA. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 123 ($1.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 98.67 ($1.24).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.13) on Friday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.58. The company has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.99), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($65,652.41). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,910.22 ($2,403.70). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

