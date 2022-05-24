Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Reaches $61.75 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Centrifuge has a market cap of $61.75 million and approximately $99,465.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 269.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,942.37 or 0.85190769 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00509963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034259 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,551.08 or 1.45333404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

