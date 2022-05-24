Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will report $85.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.30 million to $85.33 million. Certara reported sales of $70.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $356.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.45 million to $357.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.81 million, with estimates ranging from $405.07 million to $421.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,966. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after buying an additional 1,034,482 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 10.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,505,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 416,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Certara by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,008,000 after buying an additional 346,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

CERT traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $18.73. 3,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -234.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

