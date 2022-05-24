CertiK Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 10% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,883.81 or 0.61940196 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033576 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,661.07 or 1.54682702 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

