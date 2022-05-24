Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.00

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 2251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after buying an additional 445,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after buying an additional 65,774 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

