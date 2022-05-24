China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.
China BlueChemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)
