Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.59 and the highest is $9.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $7.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $31.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.00 to $33.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $42.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.50 to $46.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,289.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,483.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,555.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,233.25 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

