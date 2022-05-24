Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.62 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $42.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $44.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.74 billion to $48.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.20.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,493 shares of company stock worth $14,526,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.31. 1,901,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.11. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

