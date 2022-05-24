Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

