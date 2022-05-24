Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,200 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $272.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $263.20 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.03 and a 200 day moving average of $360.20.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

