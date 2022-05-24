Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,351 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.89.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -144.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

