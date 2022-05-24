Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,421 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,659,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,584,000 after buying an additional 51,662 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $4,718,000. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTV opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $178,106. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

