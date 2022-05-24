Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current year.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.