Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.07% of Cintas worth $34,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $370.94. The stock had a trading volume of 466,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $345.33 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

