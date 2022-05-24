Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 499,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 405,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 183,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $916,810 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. 30,041,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,103,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

