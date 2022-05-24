Citigroup Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $103.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Arvinas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $43.13 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The business’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $50,546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 238.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $23,595,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $18,193,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

