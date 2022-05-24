Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $97.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,864 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after acquiring an additional 728,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $73,633,000 after acquiring an additional 606,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,936.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,121 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,691,000 after acquiring an additional 527,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.57. 3,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

