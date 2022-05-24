ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,154. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

