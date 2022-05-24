ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,640 shares during the period. Olin makes up 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $28,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.17. 2,196,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,226 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

