ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

Shares of URI stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.74. The company had a trading volume of 698,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,495. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.76 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

