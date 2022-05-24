ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.95.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.59. 280,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,368. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.