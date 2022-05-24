ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of McKesson by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total value of $2,876,149.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

McKesson stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.80. The stock had a trading volume of 791,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,093. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.07 and a 200 day moving average of $272.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

