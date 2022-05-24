ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,185 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 10,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.69. 2,559,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.