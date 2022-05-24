ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 50,100 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 141,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,260,000. Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.72. 8,784,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $460.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

