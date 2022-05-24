ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.90 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.63 and a 200 day moving average of $354.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,038 shares of company stock worth $7,373,493. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

