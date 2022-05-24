Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 4,175 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $240.89. 74,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,860. The company has a market capitalization of $178.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.22.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

