Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $28.88 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 156,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

