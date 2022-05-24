Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE EME traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,655. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

