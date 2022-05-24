Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,334 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $22,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.51. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.20 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

