Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $25.81 Million Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 933,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,814,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of ENI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on E. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.89) to €14.50 ($15.43) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.40 ($16.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.64) to €14.90 ($15.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,912. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

