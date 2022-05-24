Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,045 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $10.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,262. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $327.06 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

