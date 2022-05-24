Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of NetApp worth $33,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NetApp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NetApp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,213,000 after buying an additional 298,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NetApp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,176,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 477,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,833,840. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. 14,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,396. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

