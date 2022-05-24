Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 52,929 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52,929 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $19.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.71. The company had a trading volume of 949,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609,762. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

