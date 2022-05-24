Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $29.33 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 778,606 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of HP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 250,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,610,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

