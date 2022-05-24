Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.57% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,197,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 140,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000.

MOO stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.97. 3,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

