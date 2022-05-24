Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.44

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 24657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 247,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 282,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,253.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

