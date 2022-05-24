Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.02.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 110,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,324. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,956 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,911 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

