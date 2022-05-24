CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Reduced by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,927,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 160,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

