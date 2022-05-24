Coatue Management LLC Decreases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759,760 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 372,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,845,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,759,000 after acquiring an additional 85,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.62. 9,691,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,774,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

