Coatue Management LLC Raises Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares during the quarter. BioNTech makes up approximately 1.2% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $272,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.81.

BNTX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.22. 785,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

