Coatue Management LLC Sells 28,133,933 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,133,933 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marqeta worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

Shares of Marqeta stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.73. 8,518,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,871,058. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.