Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $560.28 and last traded at $560.28. Approximately 324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $543.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

